CIKOD builds capacity of women in marketing strategies

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Pusu-Namongo (U/E), Sept. 3, GNA - The Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organizational Development (CIKOD), has organised a four day marketing strategy training programme for some selected women drawn from the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The women empowerment Non-Governmental Organization said the training programme targeted women farmers who are into basket weaving, soap making, pottery and soyabeans processing.

It was aimed at empowering the beneficiaries with marketing strategies including how to effectively brand of their products.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Pusu-Namongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, Ms Elham Mumuni, the Manager of CIKOD in charge of Women Empowerment, said the project, dubbed "Women's Leadership for Economic Empowerment and Food Security', was to help improve the efforts of the women.

'The project, which is also being implemented in Ethiopia and Zambia, by Canada based Global Affairs, is also aimed at promoting the leadership of rural women and to address food security and sustainable economic livelihood concerns.

Madam Margaret Ayamga, 49, who is a leader of a basket weaving women group in Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region, said apart from the marketing strategies training being offered to them, they also studied different ways of weaving their products.

'Prior to the training we used to carry our baskets from our homes to the Bolga market and sell at very low prices but now our clients come to us to place orders due to the quality of the baskets we weave. We are very grateful to the CIKOD and its partners', Ms Ayamga said.

Madam Goladeri Stella, a soap maker from the Upper West Region, said the training would help improve their sales.

GNA