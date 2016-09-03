Doctor reveals Akufo-Addo's medical records; dismisses Africawatch claims

The medical doctor for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims by a UK based Africawatch Magazine that his client his sick with acute cancer and kidney problems.

Prof Adu Gyamfi said on Joy FM's Newsfile program Saturday, the claims in the magazine can only be a fabrication and a figment of someone's imagination.

The August edition of the Africawatch Magazine headlined "NPP Campaign in jeopardy: Akufo Addo has cancer" makes copious revelations it claimed were gleaned from medical records of the Wellington Hospital in UK where Nana Addo was said to have received treatment.

The magazine which had an artist impression of Akufo-Addo sitting on a hospital bed, in a hospital gown and wearing a pair of NPP designed socks made emphatic claims that the NPP leader had acute cancer and kidney ailments.

"Nana Akufo-Addo was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2013 with a very high Prostrate-Specific Antigen (PSA) count of 89.9, very much above the 3.72 upper range that it should have been, according to his British doctors," the magazine reported.

"Internationally, many doctors are now using the following PSA ranges as determinants of possible risk to prostate cancer: 0 to 2.5 ng/mL the risk is low. 2.6 to 10 ng/mL the risk is slightly to moderately elevated. 10 to 19.9 ng/mL the risk is moderately elevated. 20 ng/mL or more the risk is significantly elevated. Remarkably, from several tests done on Akufo-Addo at the Wellington Hospital, the NPP presidential candidate’s PSA readings have consistently been around 89.9 or 89.8, which are peculiarly high and are very clear indications of a serious prostrate cancer," the paper added.

It went on to challenge the NPP flagbearer to follow the example of the Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the leader of the Progressive People's Party by making public his medical record, insisting the health of a person campaigning to become president is a public interest story.

Taking up the challenge somewhat, the doctor of the NPP leader Prof Adu Gyamfi told Joy FM's Newsfile program the claims by the magazine are a bit outlandish.

"Every man has a prostrate....The levels are usually from point something to about four.. which is normal. If it is from four to ten, you are observed and [then you] plan what to do if it exceeds 10.

"Nana Addo's PSA as done in June [2016] is 0.03 well below the four level and its well well below the 89.3 mentioned in the article.

"He doesn't have any cancer. Anybody with that kind of cancer will not be able to run around as he is doing.

"...When you have acute renal failure usually you are unable to pass urine.... If your kidney fails it can kill you in days. What is done is that you undergo dialysis at least three or four times a day."

The doctor said if Nana Addo has any of the ailments the paper claims he has, he would not be doing the things he is doing now.

"Nana is very safe. He is campaigning. Anybody seriously sick as the paper claims will not be able to stand up, let alone undertake this rigorous campaign," Prof Adu Gyamfi said.

Asked if the Wellington Hospital mentioned in the paper, is the medical facility Nana Addo uses, the doctor could not confirm or deny that, except to say that he has been taking care of the NPP flagbearer over the last two years and cannot say if Nana Addo had used that hospital in the past.

Meanwhile Joy FM contacted the hospital to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the claims made in the Magazine. The hospital spokesperson Andrew Mildren said the hospital does not release medical records of its patients.

“For reasons of patient privacy and confidentiality, The Wellington Hospital is unable to disclose details of individuals who may or may not have been treated at our facilities.

"This applies to the claims that medical records have been disclosed and it would be good to see copies of these documents," the statement said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah