The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo, has said he will not be surprised if the Mahama administration begins to implement some of his campaign promises before the December polls.

According to Nana Addo, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bereft of ideas.

Speaking at a meeting with some chiefs in the Upper West Region to begin his campaign tour in that region, Nana Addo said the NPP has the capability to fulfill all of its promises.

“Many of the things that we are saying, our opponents in the NDC party may say we are making a lot of promises. But I know one thing; Akufo-Addo promises today, tomorrow it is NDC’s policy. So there are never empty promises, there are substance to that because our party will continue to bring out ideas for the progress and the development of the Ghanaian people.”

“And that is why all the best ideas of social development in the last decade have all come from the NPP. We are going to continue to develop new ideas that will allow the progress of our people to continue. So I'm not perturbed when I hear them say we are making promises. We are going to make promises that we can deliver on and that will help the people of Ghana.”

Campaign promises

Nana Addo is currently on a campaign trail and has made several audacious promises to Ghanaians.

Nana Addo and his running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have promised to build factories in each of the 215 districts in the country.

They have also promised to build irrigation dams in villages in the northern part of the country.

Progressive SHS

The NPP had accused the NDC of implementing their free SHS policy which they espoused in the run-up to the 2012 election.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana