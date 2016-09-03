Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 3 September 2016 16:06 CET

Young man unable to have sex because his penis has grown too big

By Mirror.co.uk

A rare disease has left this man unable to have sex – because his penis is the size of a BABY.

In what is believed to be the only case in Kenya, the man's mystery condition has left him unable to make love and have babies of his own due to the eye-watering size of his manhood.

Hanging well below his knees, the enormous member has left 20-year-old Sorence Owiti Opiyo miserable and he's even had to drop out of school due to relentless bullying.

Now Sorence, from Kisumu County, is struggling to work out how his incredible penis won't stop him from living a normal life.

Sorence developed the illness ten years ago and was raised by his grandma when he was orphaned at the age of just five years old.

The illness manifested itself through a swelling similar to a boil which made his reproductive organ keep growing dramatically in size.

He has had treatment for the condition, including an operation which has slightly reduced its size – but the member kept on growing and ballooned to almost 10 times the size of an average penis.

Sorence said the condition is painful and stops him from wearing shorts or trousers because the size can't fit in any clothing.

One of his family members told a local news website that he is scheduled for another operation at Jaramogi Oginga hospital in Kisumu.

The family is now appealing to well-wishers for financial help for the surgery.

General News

Those who eat cheap food always end up buying expensive medicine
By: joseph Kaku Buadi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img