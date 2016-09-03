JCI Accra Royale undertakes anti-malaria campaign in La

The Accra Royale chapter of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) organization, last Saturday embarked on an anti-malaria campaign at La Kaklamadu in the La Dadekotopon municipality in Accra.

The project dubbed 'Nothing But Nets' was geared towards raising awareness for and fight malaria, which is a leading cause of death among children in Africa.

The activities for the day included clearing and fumigating gutters in the area, free malaria screening, distribution of treated mosquito nets and education on how to properly hang the nets.

Speaking to Citi News, the 2016 president of JCI Accra Royale, Sylvia Sefakor Senu, said they embarked on the project following a request from residents after the organisation conducted an analysis in the New Kaajaano Electoral Area.

She also mentioned that the activities were aimed at achieving the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG #3).

“JCI is one big advocate of eradicating malaria. JCI Accra Royale is affiliated to the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, under which the La Kaklamadu Community falls. After conducting an analysis in the area, we realized that the root cause of malaria for them was a huge gutter which also served as a dumping site for some households. So we're here today to fumigate their gutters, screen them for malaria, distribute mosquito nets and educate them on the need to sleep under nets, as well as how to properly hang them.”

“JCI is in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and whatever we do is in line with the global agenda. This particular Health and Sanitation project we are even embarking on is aligned to the third SDG of Ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages” Senu added.

The Assemblyman for the area, Emmanuel Nyarko Baah, was extremely grateful to the Accra-based local organization for their visit to his community.

He revealed that malaria was a huge problem for the area since they suffered with mosquitoes and flies a lot in the area.

He further attributed heavy filth clogged up in their gutters to the prevalence of malaria in the area and urged his people to engage in regular clean-up exercises.

–

By: Akosua Ofewaa Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana