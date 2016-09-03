Independent candidate vows to unseat NDC Akatsi South MP

A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is contesting the parliamentary seat in the Akatsi South Constituency, Lawyer Evans Djikunu, has said he is leaving no stone unturned to snatch the seat from the incumbent NDC MP, Bernard Ahiafor in the upcoming elections.

The deep rivalry between followers of the incumbent MP, Bernard Ahiafor, and his main challenger in the recently held NDC primary, Prince Kassim, is still very much alive with no evidence of attempts to resolve the problems.

Also, the old blocks; Speaker Edward Adjaho and his long term rival, Evans Dzikunu, who is now an independent Parliamentary aspirant in this year's race, still attracts massive following from some loyalists of the governing NDC, a situation that continues to deepen the divisions.

The independent candidate, Evans Djikunu, says he is leaving no stone unturned. Just yesterday [Thursday], he inaugurated a brand new office space in the constituency to run his campaign and also instituted a new welfare Association called Friends of Gadeto Djikunu (FOGAD) to cater for the needs of his followers.

“Your office is a reflection of the vision you have for the people. I know very well that since I am taking this elections very serious I need to have the confidence of the people. The people should know that I am battle ready for this year’s general elections; I mean business, I want to go to parliament and these are some of the measures I am putting in place” he said.

Residents who live around the new party office located adjacent the Akatsi Magistrate court in Tatorme seem quite impressed.

“Our friend has done well, so far this is the first of its kind in the constituency. We’ve never seen this kind of political party office so it tells us that he is prepared” a resident told Citi News.

The internal troubles within the NDC makes the scramble for Akatsi South Parliamentary seat quiet an intriguing one to watch out for.

The burden seems firmly on the shoulders of the incumbent MP, Bernard Ahiafor, to either resolve the problems by uniting the NDC or struggle through the divisions to retain the seat.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana