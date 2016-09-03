Yagbonwura demands new region for Gonjaland

Overlord of the Gonjaland Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has renewed calls for the split of the Northern Region into two.

He suggested that the Gonjaland Traditional Area endowed with mineral resources and tourism potentials deserves to be a region on its own. The request comes after Nana Addo’s promise to split the Western Region into two.

The Yagbonwura made the demand when the Presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at the Jakpa palace in Damongo.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I prayed for Nana Akufo Addo’s victory and advised him to continue with his peace mission. He also admonished Nana Akufo Addo to ignore his detractors who use intemperate language to denigrate his personality.

He tasked politicians to safeguard the nation’s peace and stability by avoiding hate speech on their campaign platforms.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised Gonjas for their peaceful coexistence and promised to deepen his relationship with the clan.

The Yagbonwura raised concerns about infrastructure deficit in the area especially the lack of adequate portable water. The NPP Presidential nominee assured the Yagbonwura of fulfilling all his campaign promises when elected President.

He said Gonjaland’s development will remain his topmost priority for which reason Gonjas should change position at the December 7 polls.

Nana Akufo Addo further paid courtesy calls on the chiefs of Daboya, Bole and Yapei and later addressed teeming party supporters.

The NPP Presidential nominee, Nana Akufo Addo, has since left for the Upper West Regional campaign tour.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana