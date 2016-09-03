Ec To Begin One Month Voter Transfer Process Friday

From September 9, 2016, the Electoral Commission will begin receiving applications for registered voters who wish to transfer their votes from one constituency to another where they wish to vote in December.

TRANSFER OF VOTES

We wish to announce for the information of the general public that the Commission will from Friday 9th September 2016 to Friday, 7th October 2016 accept applications for transfer of votes from one constituency to another.

All registered voters who wish to transfer their votes from the polling station in the Constituency where they registered to a different Constituency where they wish to vote in the 2016 general elections, are required to visit the District Office of the Electoral Commission in the Constituency where they are now resident to complete the vote transfer application form to be processed for the transfer.

In order to qualify to transfer his/her vote, the applicant:

a. Must be a registered voter;

b. Must be resident in the Constituency other than that in which he/she registered for not less than 12 months;

c. Should provide physical proof of his/her residence, including the residential address.

If successful, the voter shall be assigned to a new polling station in his/her new Constituency of residence.

Signed:

Eric Kofi Dzakpasu

Head of Communications

