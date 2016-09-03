Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Health | 3 September 2016 12:06 CET

Korle-Bu Eye Centre reopens after renovation

By GNA

The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has announced to patients and the public that the Eye Centre, which was closed down for some renovation, has been re-opened.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday by Mr Mustapha Salifu, the Public Relations Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said the Hospital Management had successfully upgraded the ventilation and cooling system at the Centre, and improved the working environment and safety of both staff and patients.

''The Hospital wishes to express appreciation to the Lions Clubs International, IPMC, Ecobank Ghana Ltd, Renie Chemist, Anaspharma Ltd, Moorfields Eye Hospital UK, Mr George Bako and Mr Pius Gyamfi for their donations and support.

''We also wish to thank our patients, the public and sister hospitals,'' it said.

Health

