Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
NPP News | 3 September 2016 11:41 CET

Apply Your Principle In NPP – Asiedu Nketiah Tells Nana Addo

By Daily Guide

The General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has challenged the flagbearer of the NPP to apply the principle behind his campaign promises in his party, if he wants to be taken seriously by Ghanaians.

He says Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be going around promising 'one district, one factory' and 'one village, one dam' when some executives in his party are unduly holding onto more than a single post.

“Akufo Addo is going round telling Ghanaians that ‘I will give one this to one that’, but this doesn't work in his own party. John Boadu alone is occupying three key positions at a time. He's the Acting General Secretary, substantive National Organizer and the Director of Operations for the NPP 2016 Campaign.

“He should make sure this situation is reversed, let Ghanaians see the so called one-to one policy working within the NPP. You can't promise us something, while you and your party do otherwise,” Nketiah told Okay FM.

Some of the key promises by the NPP leader has been contested by many Ghanaians including policy think tank IMANI Africa.

IMANI has described many of the NPP's promises as non-quantifiable.

-starrfmonline

NPP News

Like so many Americans, she was trying to construct a life that made sense from things she found in gift shops.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img