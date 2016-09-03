Franklin Cudjoe Must Apologise Over 'Smelly' Comment - NPP Women

An NPP women group, 'NPP Loyal Ladies' has responded to a snide remark made against them by President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe describing them as outrageous and reckless.

The outspoken policy analyst contributing to a Facebook post last week outlandishly described members of the group as "overused and smelly."

Mr. Cudjoe inferred to members of the group as sex workers formed to provide satisfaction to executive members of the NPP.

But a branch of the group in the Northern region in an interview with Starr News described the IMANI boss as a disgrace to his organisation.

Regional spokesperson of the group Rebecca Opoku Badu says the group demands an unqualified public apology from Mr. Cudjoe.

She rubbished claims that the group was a 'discharge vessel' for party front liners, arguing that the group comprises of "highly educated" ladies who believe in the ideas of Nana Akuffo Addo and the NPP.

She spoke to Starr News at an NPP rally addressed by Nana Addo and his running mate in Tamale.

“We want to tell Ghanaians, every Ghanaian that, Loyal Ladies under NPP are never prostitutes; we are intelligent women who are willing to support our party and the man, Nana Addo. He is a visionary and foresight leader and we hope and think that when we secure our future through him, we shall not rip in vain.

“The group was formed based on the fact that we have capable women who can work harder to bring the party into victory. Every region has a Loyal Ladies Group that we come together to share ideas, ideas that would help put the party ahead. I'm clearing the air; nobody should have the mentality and perception that we were formed to provide sexual satisfaction to our leaders.”

Though, the policy analyst rendered apology on the same medium after he was heavily flayed by some social media users, the group insists it is not enough.

“He needs to come on air and apologize. He has disgraced IMANI Ghana,we never though he would do that. He should come on radio or Television to apologize,” Rebecca indicated.