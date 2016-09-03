The General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has challenged the flagbearer of the NPP to apply the principle behind his campaign promises in his party, if he wants to be taken seriously by Ghanaians.

He says Nana Akufo-Addo cannot be going around promising ‘one district, one factory’ and ‘one village, one dam’ when some executives in his party are unduly holding onto more than a single post.

“Akufo Addo is going round telling Ghanaians that 'I will give one this to one that', but this doesn’t work in his own party. John Boadu alone is occupying three key positions at a time. He’s the Acting General Secretary, substantive National Organizer and the Director of Operations for the NPP 2016 Campaign.

“He should make sure this situation is reversed, let Ghanaians see the so called one-to one policy working within the NPP. You can’t promise us something, while you and your party do otherwise,” Nketiah told Okay FM.

Some of the key promises by the NPP leader has been contested by many Ghanaians including policy think tank IMANI Africa.

IMANI has described many of the NPP’s promises as non-quantifiable.