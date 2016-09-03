GH¢6,000 Burnt In Goaso Fire



An amount of GH¢6,000.00 was yesterday reportedly destroyed in a house that caught fire at Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Though no human casualties were recorded, properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis, including electronic and electrical gadgets, were burnt into ashes.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the seven-room apartment when all the occupants had either left for work or the farm. The only fire tender in the district located at Goaso, the Asunafo North District capital, took several minutes to reach the scene at Kukuom to put off the fire.

The owner of the cash, Madam Selina Adu Nyarku, a health worker, told newsmen that she kept the money in her room.

Residents believe the blaze was caused by the frequent power outages known in the local parlance as dumsor.

All efforts to get the Goaso district fire officer for comment proved futile.

FROM Daniel Yao Dayee, Kukuom

[email protected]