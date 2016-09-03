Pastor Swindled Over Ritual Cash

Two men have been arrested by the police for allegedly contracting a famous pastor to pray over a trunk full of ritual money but they ended up swindling him of God GH¢15,000.

They are Theophilus Siaw, a 19-year-old unemployed, Francis Tetteh Tsu; Freedom, 21, a mechanic apprentice and Isaac Amay aka Rasta, currently at large.

The pastor, who is the head pastor of a famous church at Ashaiman Lebanon and often preached on Rite Fm, Somanya, was said to have been contracted to pray over the money after which they would all share it.

A source at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters told DAILY GUIDE that the pastor, in the month of June 2016, was preaching on Rite Fm when he received a phone call from Theophilus that he had a problem and wanted to discuss it with him.

The two agreed and met at a Hotel at Somanya when Theophilus narrated to the pastor that he visited a spiritualist for the ritual money.

Theophilus said the money, which was in dollars, was in a trunk in his house but any time he touched the trunk, he had 'electrical shock.'

The pastor agreed to see the said trunk containing the money so that he could pray over it and also to sanctify it.

Theophilus took the man of God to where the said trunk was and when the pastor attempted to pray over it, Isaac Amay, a friend of Theophilus, stopped him and further told him that the spiritualist ordered them not to allow anybody to pray over the money and that if they defied the order, Theophilus would die.

Isaac told the pastor that the spiritualist, who is in the Republic of Benin, had ordered that a life cow be buried at a cemetery as a sacrifice before any person could touch the money in the trunk.

The suspects then suggested to the pastor that he provide the financial assistance for the ritual so that when it was done, they could all share the money equally when the trunk was finally opened.

The pastor agreed and provided an amount of GH¢3,000 for the purchase of the cow.

He again raised an account of GH¢2,000 to the suspects and further led then to Benin to see the said spiritualist for the rest of the rituals to be performed.

On their return to Ghana, the suspects again collected various sums of money amounting to GH¢10,000 from the victim as well.

The police source said while the pastor was waiting for the suspects to give him the go-ahead for the trunk to be opened, he received a call from them demanding an amount of $3,000 for final rituals to be performed; and it was at this point that the pastor realized that the suspects were fraudsters and reported the matter to the police.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

( [email protected] )