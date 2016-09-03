WIFE OF the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on the chiefs and people of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region to vote massively for her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to liberate Ghanaians from the hardship imposed on them by President John Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to her, a government of Nana Addo would restore hope to the people with the building of factories in each district across the country and other social interventions he (Nana) intends to bring on board.

She reminded the chiefs and people that the outcome of this year's election would determine the future of Ghana adding, “This election is not about Nana Addo or the NPP, but about the future of our children and grandchildren, so come Election Day, remember to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to ensure a bright future for the country.”

Consequently, she appealed to the electorate to have faith in Nana Addo and vote for him, stressing that “Nana Addo and Bawumia will save Ghana's economy.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made these observations when she paid a courtesy call on members of the Kpone Traditional Council. She indicated further that the NPP is going to re-engineer the economy through industrialization when Nana is given the nod.

She noted that “Nana Addo is very much committed to the 'one district, one industry' policy in order to create more jobs for Ghanaians to liberate them from the hardship they are currently experiencing.”

Mrs Akufo-Addo said her husband would continue with the good policies of the Kufuor administration when given the mandate in December, and urged party faithful not to be swayed by certain comments meant to destroy the fabric of the party.

According to her, the NPP would support the fishing communities because they are a very important sector of the country's economic development.

The Mankralo of Kpone, Nii Ofosu Obli, who received items donated by Mrs Akufo-Addo towards the Homowo festival, thanked her for the kind gesture and asked for God's blessings on Nana Addo and the NPP.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone