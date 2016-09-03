EC begins transfer of votes from September 9

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin accepting vote transfer applications from individuals who wish to transfer their votes from polling stations where they registered from September 9 to October 7.

In a statement signed by the EC’s head of communications, Eric Dzakpasu, persons who wish to transfer their votes will be required to visit the EC district office in the constituency they wish to vote in, to complete the vote transfer application.

“All registered voters who wish to transfer their votes from the polling station in the Constituency where they registered to a different Constituency where they wish to vote in the 2016 general elections, are required to visit the District Office of the Electoral Commission in the Constituency where they are now resident to complete the vote transfer application form to be processed for the transfer,” the statement added.

Mr. Dzakpasu said in order for an applicant to qualify to transfer votes one must be “a registered voter and a resident in the constituency other than that in which he/she registered for not less than 12 months and should provide physical proof of his/her residence, including the residential address.”

“If successful, the voter shall be assigned to a new polling station in his/her new Constituency of residence,” the statement added.

Vote transfer applications

The EC on August 19, 2016 accepted vote transfer applications from presidential and parliamentary candidates who wished to transfer their votes from polling stations where they registered.

EC begins processing of proxy voters

The Commission also on August 17 open its doors to proxy voters ahead of the December polls.

