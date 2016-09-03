The convoy of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, got stuck in what looks like a gully between Yendi and Saboba on the Eastern Corridor stretch of the Northern Region due to the bad nature of the road.

It took almost two hours for the convoy and the vehicle carrying journalists to continue the journey.

A similar incident happened during Nana Addo’s tour of the Mampurugu area where the convoy got stuck in mud near Gambaga-Nalerigu for several hours in the night before a truck was brought in to pull the vehicles to a safer side of the road.

The presidential candidate was on a tour of the Eastern Corridor area where he addressed party supporters from Saboba, Kpalbe, Salaga and other areas.

Nana Akufo-Addo told DAILY GUIDE that having communities submerged by rivers makes the NPP’s 'one community, one dam' policy feasible; and believed the project would ensure an all-year-round farming.

He noted that the Oti River overflows its banks during the rainy season, pointing out that it could be a good source for a dam.

During his campaign tour of the Eastern Corridor area recently, President John Dramani Mahama used two helicopters from one destination to the other because of the bad road network.

The president stated that the Eastern Corridor roads had been constructed and that it was a credit to his government.

The road linking Yendi to Saboba is nothing to write home about and the only bridge that connects the two communities is a death trap.

A head teacher of Kugnani in Saboba, James Ansawuni, said farmers find it difficult to transport their farm produce when they get to that particular portion of the road.

He stated that the situation causes low productivity in the communities because people do not go to work, as they cannot get access road to their work places.

He appealed to the presidential candidate of the NPP to do something about the road when he is voted into power on December 7.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba