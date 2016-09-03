Presidential nominee of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has said Dagbon must unite again for accelerated development.

According to him, Dagombas cannot continue be divided on Abudu and Andani lines, hence his incessant calls for unity and reconciliation in Dagbon.

Nana Akufo Addo raised this concern when he paid courtesy calls on three Chiefs in the Tamale Metropolis including the Chief of Tamale Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan.

He reassured them that with him as the next President, they should have a strong partner in restoring the dignity of the Dagbon Kingdom.

He appealed to the chiefs to continue praying and support his third term bid. Nana Akufo Addo promised to galvanize Ghanaians for constructive purposes when voted into office.

He said Ghana is not broke; but that bad leadership is the cause of the nation’s economic difficulties.

The Tamale Chief, Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan, called for decent campaigns ahead of the December polls.

He said Ghana should remain peaceful and more united before, during and after the December polls.

Nana Akufo Addo promised to galvanize Ghanaians for constructive purposes when voted into office, saying Ghana is not broke, but that bad leadership is the cause of the nation’s economic difficulties.

Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan commended the NPP vice presidential nominee, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for contributing Ghc 10,000 cedis to the Dakpema Education Endowment Fund.

He reaffirmed his commitment to remain a unifier and promised his continuous support to the needy but brilliant pupils in school.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is to wrap up his four-day Northern Regional campaign tour in the Gonjaland.

He will visit Yapei-Kusawgu, Daboya-Mankarigu, Damongo, Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and proceed to the Upper West Regions.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on social media for more election related stories