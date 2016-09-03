The Ranking Member for Legal, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs Joe Osei-Owusu, has rubbished claims that the New attempts by the NPP minority in Parliament to probe President John Mahama’s acceptance of the Ford gift, could derail the party’s ultimate goal of winning power in the December polls.

According to him, proving that President Mahama misconducted himself by receiving the gift could sway the minds of voters ahead of the polls.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Osei-Owusu noted that, “The President's conduct is one of the issues on which Ghanaians will vote.”

“If Ghanaians agree with us, that indeed the President misconducted himself, that he has brought the office he is occupying into disrepute, it will influence people’s voting,” he added.

Motion to investigate Mahama thrown out

On Thursday, the Minority’s motion calling for investigations into the President's Ford gift saga thrown out of parliament .

Members of Parliament were summoned from recess over the matter in which the President received a $100,000 ford vehicle from a Burkinabe contractor who is said to have benefited from some lucrative government contracts.

However, the Speaker, Edward Doe Adjaho, dismissed the motion saying the right body to investigate the matter was the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

There has since been some speculation indicating that the Minority are planning to trigger Article 69 of the constitution to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Mahama.

Mr. Osei-Owusu downplayed such talk; but stated that, the Minority was putting some evidence together against President Mahama as it tried to reach “a desired end”.

“When we get there, when we put the evidence together and the body that is responsible and has brought its conclusions out, that is when the desired end issue will arise,” he explained.

The MP further assured that, the Minority was “totally capable of putting the evidence together and making a presentation that will persuade anybody that is listening to us. We will be willing to do the work, that there is evidence, that conduct of the president in this matter brought the office of the President into disrepute.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

