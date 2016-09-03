Fuel prices go up in September

Fuel prices have increased for the first pricing window in September.

Checks by Citi Business News in the capital show that some major Oil Marketing Companies [OMCs], have increased their prices for the period.

While a litre of petrol has increased between 4 and 6 percent, a litre of diesel has increased between 6 and 8 percent.

For instance at Goil, a litre of petrol has increased from 3 cedis 49 pesewas per litre to 3 cedis 63 pesewas per litre.

A litre of diesel has equally increased from 3 cedis 39 pesewas to 3 cedis 62 pesewas.

Meanwhile, at Total, a litre of petrol has increased from 3 cedis 48 pesewas in the last pricing window in August, to 3 cedis 68 pesewas.

In addition the price of a litre of diesel has gone up from 3 cedis 38 pesewas to 3 cedis 65 pesewas.

At Shell, a litre of petrol and diesel are now selling at 3 cedis 67 pesewas and 3 cedis 64 pesewas respectively.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers however lamented the inability of the OMCs to maintain prices though global prices were increasing steadily.

The Chamber argued that the rate of decrease in previous pricing windows, may not have prompted an increase.

“At a time when prices could have gone down by as much as 12 percent following indexes on the world market price and the stability over the period, we were recording a reduction of about 6 percent over the same period,” the Executive Secretary of the Chamber, Duncan Amoah observed.

Duncan Amoah further argued that the decision by the OMCs to increase their prices this time round, is dissatisfactory.

“Unfortunately around a time that world market prices have inched up to about 46 or 47 dollars per barrel, prices on the local market have also gone up, diesel has gone up between 6 and 8 percent while petrol has gone up between 4 and 6 percent,”

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana