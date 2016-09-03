Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 3 September 2016

Multimedia interdicts six sales staff for suspected fraud

By MyJoyOnline

Investigations have begun into suspected fraud at Multimedia Group leading to the loss of revenue to the company.

The fraud is believed to have been perpetrated by some members of the sales team who succeeded in misappropriating company funds.

It was however detected during reconciliation of accounts.

The Chief Finance Officer of the Multimedia Group, Prince Acheampong says the staff involved have been interdicted in line with the company's policy on zero tolerance for corruption whilst the police, together with the Multimedia Group conducts investigations into the matter.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

A good result cannot be attained if an action is taken in anger.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
