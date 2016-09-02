MOH Television to hit the airwaves soon

By Patience A. Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - The first-ever corporate television dubbed: MoH TV, with state-of-the-art equipment, would soon start operating in Accra.

MoH TV, which would begin test transmission from the prime area of East Legon, is aimed at using music and entertainment to promote health education in Ghana.

Speaking at an orientation programme for studio technicians, Mr Christopher Beyere, the Executive Secretary of the Health Training Institutions Secretariat of the Ministry of Health, owners of MoH TV, urged them to work as a team to promote the vision and mission of the station.

He said establishing the station was a long-time dream after going through some hassles adding; 'we can say today that everything is set for us to kick start'.

Mr Beyere, therefore, cautioned the staff against bribery, blackmailing, and transmitting of destructive news stories that would tarnish the image of the institution as well as the station.

'You must all look beyond the area of health and medicine to respect each other's profession to portray a unique trail of media,' he said.

He said the MoH TV would soon have its own professional ethics to distinguish it from other stations.

Mr Jeff Tetteh Kavianu, the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, advised the staff to the circumspect in their reportage and collaborate with colleagues with more experience to ensure unity and trust.

Mr Daniel Djan, the Managing Director of MoH TV, said the station was collaborating with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to produce the content of their programmes.

He said very soon the station would train the reporters and presenters to give them the requisite broadcasting techniques for successful broadcasting.

He urged the technicians to be result-oriented and always try to manage challenges to improve productivity.

He expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Health, Mr Alex Segbefia, the Executive Secretary of health Training Institutions Secretariat, the Ghana News Agency and all staff for their commitments.

Mr Kofi Asante, the Project Engineer and Consultant, said MoH TV would go fully digital and run as a commercial television as well as educate the public on health issues.

He said they would add a radio station in future to reach out to the larger public.

Baba Haruna, the Programme Director, reiterated the need for all to unite to promote their vision to achieve their goals.

GNA