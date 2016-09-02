Korle Bu operates fibroid cases daily

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Dr Theodore Boafor, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has disclosed that the medical entity conducts three - five fibroid surgeries daily.

He said fibroid cases are on the increase, and the statistics show that one out of every three women above 30 years have the medical condition as well those in their twenties.

'But most fibroid cases do not cause any problem,' he said in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He explained that the same hormones that control menses promote the growth of fibroid so if a female has been having her period throughout her life the chances of having fibroid are higher.

'When you are pregnant you do not menstruate so there is a break in the menstrual cycle. It has been observed that people who have several pregnancies in their lifetime are least likely to have fibroid.

'However, those who have had no break in their menstrual cycle are most likely to have fibroid,' he explained.

Dr Boafor said fibroid is a benign growth of the womb, which is not dangerous but the malignant growth (cancer) could pose health challenges.

He noted one could live with fibroid and seek treatment if it causes pain around the abdomen during and after menses or experience visible enlargement of the lower abdomen and excessive bleeding with lot of blood clots, dizziness and weakness as a result of the blood loss.

He said if the fibroid is causing problems then the patient needs surgery: myomectomy or hysterectomy.

Myomectomy involves the removal of fibroid growth while hysterectomy involves the removal of the womb.

'People usually discover they have fibroid accidentally when they go for a scan for another health situation because there is no clear symptom to show one has fibroid.

'When this happens one should not worry because medical doctors are able to manage those that cause problems,' he said.

GNA