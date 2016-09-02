Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Health | 2 September 2016 23:00 CET

Korle Bu operates fibroid cases daily

By GNA

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA
Accra, Sept. 2, GNA - Dr Theodore Boafor, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has disclosed that the medical entity conducts three - five fibroid surgeries daily.

He said fibroid cases are on the increase, and the statistics show that one out of every three women above 30 years have the medical condition as well those in their twenties.

'But most fibroid cases do not cause any problem,' he said in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He explained that the same hormones that control menses promote the growth of fibroid so if a female has been having her period throughout her life the chances of having fibroid are higher.

'When you are pregnant you do not menstruate so there is a break in the menstrual cycle. It has been observed that people who have several pregnancies in their lifetime are least likely to have fibroid.

'However, those who have had no break in their menstrual cycle are most likely to have fibroid,' he explained.

Dr Boafor said fibroid is a benign growth of the womb, which is not dangerous but the malignant growth (cancer) could pose health challenges.

He noted one could live with fibroid and seek treatment if it causes pain around the abdomen during and after menses or experience visible enlargement of the lower abdomen and excessive bleeding with lot of blood clots, dizziness and weakness as a result of the blood loss.

He said if the fibroid is causing problems then the patient needs surgery: myomectomy or hysterectomy.

Myomectomy involves the removal of fibroid growth while hysterectomy involves the removal of the womb.

'People usually discover they have fibroid accidentally when they go for a scan for another health situation because there is no clear symptom to show one has fibroid.

'When this happens one should not worry because medical doctors are able to manage those that cause problems,' he said.

GNA

Health

Don't copy the west, unite and help each other . Africa
By: lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img