Bukom Banku for Court on Monday

Accra Sept. 2, GNA - Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a Ghanaian Boxer and a musician, will on Monday appear before an Accra Magistrate Court on charges of assault and causing unlawful damage.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

Following the complainant Madam Martha Nelson's resistance, the boxer slapped her twice and punched her in the rib.

He further took the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GH È¼ 40.00 and smashed it saying the phone was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant in tears reported the matter to the Police at James Town while Bukom Banku was arrested.

The boxer had earlier on been reported in two separate incidents to have assaulted one Michael Abbey and other persons at a procession in Accra last year.

