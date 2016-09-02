Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Social News | 2 September 2016 23:00 CET

Bukom Banku for Court on Monday

By GNA

Accra Sept. 2, GNA - Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a Ghanaian Boxer and a musician, will on Monday appear before an Accra Magistrate Court on charges of assault and causing unlawful damage.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

Following the complainant Madam Martha Nelson's resistance, the boxer slapped her twice and punched her in the rib.

He further took the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GH È¼ 40.00 and smashed it saying the phone was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant in tears reported the matter to the Police at James Town while Bukom Banku was arrested.

The boxer had earlier on been reported in two separate incidents to have assaulted one Michael Abbey and other persons at a procession in Accra last year.

GNA

Social News

Day in Day out New thing happen
By: KINITO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img