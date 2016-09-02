Teshie Forex Bureau robbers in court

Accra Sept. 2, GNA - Three persons who allegedly robbed a forex bureau of local and foreign currencies at Teshie and six other persons of their belongings at gun point were hauled before Court on friday.

At an Accra Circuit Court, Stephan Bediako, aka Skyro or Mawuli, Kweku Nuworkpeh aka Olugbame and Stephen and Abass Fuseni pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and six counts of robbery.

The accused person were alleged to have armed themselves with a pump action gun, two locally manufactured pistols, 13 rounds of ammunition s to robbed their victims.

They made away with 40,000 cedis, 67,000 CFA, 20,000 Naira, Laptops mobile phones at the forex bureau and later at Coco Palace beach on the Beach road.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded the accused persons into lawful custody pending a ruling on a bail application put in by their lawyers.

Defence counsels had earlier prayed the court to admit them to bail as they are breadwinners who would not abscond if granted bail.

According counsels they have relations of substance who can stand as sureties for them.

The court adjourned the matter to September 16 to decide on the bail application.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Edward Afful said Mr Sani Abubakar and Yusif Issah are the 1st and 2nd complainants and are businessmen operating Cosmos forex bureau at Teshie.

The other complainants: Doris Oko a businesswoman was robbed of her two mobile phones and 11,000 cedis, Quist Adotey was robbed of two mobile phones Madam Esther Quist was robbed of her mobile phone, and assorted credit cards valued 600 cedis and her wedding ring whiles Mr Odon Chijoike Victor was robbed off his laptop, two mobile phones and a wrist watch Chief Inspector Afful told the court that Bediako is unemployed and resides at Teshie, while Nuworkpeh is a farmer at Kpetoe and Fuseini also unemployed resides at Aflao in the Volta Region.

According to the prosecutor, the three accused persons became friends about three months ago.

Chief Afful said Bediako who resides at Teshie usually goes round during the day to conduct survey at places to rob.

On August 23 this year, prosecution said Bediako invited Nuworkpeh and Fuseini and they converged at Teshie to embark on a robbery spree.

The following day, Chief Inspector Afful said at about 0800 hours the accused persons met at Fertilizer road at Teshie and waited opposite the Cosmos Forex bureau for the arrival of the operators of the Forex Bureau.

As soon as the operators of the forex bureau arrived Nuworkpeh armed with a pump action gun took a position at the entrance of the forex bureau and ordered the operators to surrender their mobile phones, monies and two laptops.

He said Fuseini used the butt of his pistol to hit Mohammed and collected 40,000 cedis, CFA 67,000 and 20,000 Naira and bolted.

The two operators of the forex bureau raised an alarm and the other sympathisers assisted them to chase accused persons who opened fire to scare of those pursuing them.

The accused persons ended up in a bush near the Manna Mission Hospital but a Police patrol Team arrived at the scene and Nuworkpeh was grabbed with a sack containing 4,388 cedis and pump action gun and 13 rounds of Lion BB Cartridges.

Bediako however threw his pistol into the bush but same was retrieved with Lion BB cartridge in the barrel.

Prosecution contend that investigation revealed that Nuworkpeh brought the cartridges from Kpetoe they kept the weapons with one Kojo a resident of Teshie who is yet to be arrested.

Chief Inspector Afful said the monies stolen from the forex bureau could not be traced.

The accused persons later led the police to various places to identify their victims.

GNA