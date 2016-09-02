Muslim youth must give Islam good image

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 2 GNA - The Ameer and Missionary in-charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has said the actions and inactions of some Muslims have painted a bad image for the Islamic faith.

'Muslims by their individual and collective actions and inactions have succeeded in soiling the image of the Islamic faith therefore any time you mention the name of Islam, it sent fears down the spines of many people,' he noted.

He, therefore, challenged Muslim youth worldwide to redeem such negative image by portraying behaviours and attitudes that espouse the true meaning of Islam which stood for peace.

Alhaji Maulvi Bin Salih said this at the opening of the 37th Annual National Rally of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation in Takoradi, in the Western Region, on Thursday.

The three-day event, which was held on the theme: 'Tolerance-An Indispensable Tool for Peaceful Co-existence,' brought together more than 3,000 Muslim youth across the country as well as delegations from La Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

He urged Muslim youth to take a cue from Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Supreme Head of the Ahmadiyya Community worldwide, who has been clamouring for peaceful co-existence among nations, world leaders and religious organisations.

According to him, there cannot be peace without tolerance and therefore, entreated Ahmadees worldwide, to promote peace, brotherliness and tolerance between people with diversified religious and political beliefs.

The Ameer of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, noted that as the country is preparing for a general election in December, they must not allow themselves to be used by politicians and political parties as tools to cause mayhem.

'You should not allow those who have outlived their usefulness to use you for their selfish interest, but as future leaders, you must lay a solid foundation for socio-economic development,' he said.

Alhaji Maulvi Bin Salih charged them to be disciplined, patient and tolerate others views because mankind thrives on consensus.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Paul Evans Aidoo, in a speech read on his behalf commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for the enormous contribution to national development.

Mr Aidoo said the Mission had made many social interventions comprising health and educational facilities and expressed Government's commitment to continue partnering religious organisations to develop the nation.

He said the Regional Minister indicated that Government has demonstrated its support towards the Muslim Community by upgrading the Tamale Airport into international standard that enabled Muslim pilgrims in the three northern regions to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for their annual Hajj without much difficulty.

He urged the youth to use the occasion to build networks, share knowledge and experiences in order to strengthen and enhance their lives.

The participants undertook a number of activities such as clean-up exercises in various health facilities, donations to orphanages and inmates at the Prisons.

They would also organise Q'uran recitations and sporting activities to strengthen their spiritual, moral and physical wellbeing.

GNA