Candidates share their development vision with voters

Akuapim-Akropong (E/R), Sept 02, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Akropong, Mr. Yaw Appiah-Kubi, has promised to focus on safe water supply to the rural communities, if given the mandate by the people.

He would use his share of funds allocated to Members of Parliament (MPs) to sink boreholes for those in areas, which lacked access to potable water.

This, he said, was important to protect the population from water-borne diseases.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi said environmental sanitation and the development of agriculture would be his other priorities.

He was speaking at a forum organized by Water Aid Ghana, an NGO, to provide candidates, who have put themselves up to contest the coming parliamentary election, the platform to share their development vision with voters.

The event was held in Akuapim-Akropong under the theme: 'The role of MPs and political parties in promoting sanitation and hygiene'.

It was attended by voters from Akropong, Abriw, Mamfe, Tinkrong, and Adawso.

Mr. Kwabena Appenteng, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said if elected, no community in the area would have problems with portable water.

His party would work hard to transform the living conditions of the people by creating a society that worked for everybody and not a privilege few.

Ms. Nyarku Kafui, Communications and Campaign Officer of Water Aid Ghana, said the goal was to commit the politicians to improve access to good drinking water and sanitation.

