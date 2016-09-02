Mobile Money poses no threat to banking industry

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 02, GNA - The Mobile Money Service poses no threat to the future of the traditional banking industry in Ghana, Mr Mike Nyinaku, the Chief Executive Officer of BEIGE Capital, has said.

He said the recent surge in the patronage of the mobile money services was making some people apprehensive about the future of the banking sector.

Mr Nyinaku made the remarks at a media engagement in Accra in reaction to a media report, which paints a glowing picture of the growth of Mobile Money service in Ghana.

Media reports indicate that mobile money penetration had seen an astronomical move for the fourth year running with the 2015 value of transaction reaching GHâ‚µ35.4 billion, an increment of more than 216 per cent over the previous year's.

According to the report, in 2014 Airtel, Tigo and MTN, which are engaged in mobile money service were able to do transactions worth about GH¢11.2 billion across the country.

The report of a 2016 banking survey, conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, (PwC Ghana) in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Bankers, heightens the apprehensions and thus extending the debate on the future and the direction of the Mobile Money service as against the traditional role of the banking sector.

However, Mr Nyinaku said notwithstanding the successes chalked by mobile money service there was no way the role of the banking sector would be overtaken by mobile money service.

'Mobile Money service is a transaction enabler, it is not banking so the traditional importance of banking will not be replaced by the upsurge of the use of mobile money service,' he said.

He noted, however, that the mobile money service would increasingly become a transaction process enabler in the delivery of goods and services; and thus, complementing the effort of the traditional role of the banking sector.

