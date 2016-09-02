Adaklu Waya gets borehole after Joy News report

Following news reports on Joy FM on the serious water crisis in the Adaklu Waya Community, a new borehole project has been started for the community.

The project being made possible by a group calling itself Friends of JM costs between GH¢10,000 and 12000.

Leader of the group speaking to Joy News said the initiative was in response to the plight of the people in the community whose lives is adversely affected as a result of the unavailability of potable water.

The situation gets worse during the dry season. The Member of Parliament (MP) and the District Assembly say they are working hard to provide potable water to the people of Adaklu and are awaiting the completion of the biggest water project in the area to enable the residents to have access to good drinking water.

This was echoed by the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Francis Ganyaglo during a recent visit to Adaklu Waya.

Queenmother for the area, Mama Dzankuya, says the two other boreholes in the area, are salty and as such not suitable for use.

According to her, she has called on individuals and organizations to come to their aid and provide them with potable water.

She is hopeful that the other challenges facing the community, including poor state of roads in the town are tackled.

Students of the Adaklu Senior High School have had cause to worry about the unavailability of potable water in the area. The students mostly borders have had to depend on water from river Tordze for use.

They used the water they fetch from the source to bath and wash, a situation which has resulted in serious health problems for the students.

The situation is also affecting academic work as students spend most of their time taking long trips to the riverside to fetch water.

A Geography tutor of the school who spoke to Joy News said school authorities were sometimes forced to engage the services of water distributing outlets who transport huge volumes of water from outside the town for the students at a cost.

“We are pleading with government to come to the aid of the residents and provide them with good drinking water ,the students go through a lot to get water which is not even good enough for use“ the teacher pleaded.

He was, however, hopeful that this latest intervention will prove helpful to the water needs of the students.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com