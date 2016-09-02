Kumasi walks for peaceful elections

The thought of Ghanaians being forced from their land of birth into strange land, amid a huge language barrier in the event of the country’s peace being compromised, sends shivers down the spine of the most gritty of citizens.

It is against this background that Multimedia Group Limited, Kumasi Unit (LUV FM and NHYIRA FM ) joins many other individuals and groups to preach and campaign for peace ahead of December 7, 2016.

The two stations are mobilizing well-meaning Ghanaians for what is anticipated to be the biggest work-out in Kumasi in recent history.

The exercise dubbed, LUV/NHYIRA PEACE WALK 2016, is set for Saturday, September 3, aimed at drumming home the message and the need impress on people to preach and practise peace before, during and after the elections .

For almost two months now, Multimedia Group, Kumasi, has been engaging residents of Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region ahead of the big event.

It is expected to drive the conscience of residents on the need to work together to maintain the peace the country currently enjoys.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, Professor Seth Opuni Asiamah, leads the legion of high profile personalities who have endorsed Saturday’s walk.

He has been drawing attention of the media and political communicators to their responsibility to the nation by ensuring the airwaves are sanitized and rid of abusive language.

He laments, ’’sometimes I sit home and I listen to some radio stations; what people say, you wonder these are Ghanaians who have mothers and children who want to see peace in our country, and you don’t see the host trying to stop them...particularly the so-called serial callers; they are faceless. I don’t know if the names they sue are their real names, and they are encouraged to torment us with language that is not acceptable.’’

Others are Ashanti Regional Minister, Alexander Ackon, and his deputy, Andy Osei Okrah, boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson, chiefs, religious leaders, political party leaders and peace campaigners.

The walk will start 7 am at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Heroes Park, through designated streets, and back to the starting point for an aerobic session, health screening, and refreshment and peace messages from prominent personalities.

Besides walking for peace, organisers have provided free pre and post health screening by Asafo Boakye Specialist Hospital . Participants will also win various prizes for their effort, with special focus on the youngest and oldest walkers.

Business and Financial Times is media partner with Bart Limited, Mobile Water and Western Diamonds Cement being the lead sponsors. Other organizations, Otuasekan Rural Bank, DHI College of Health and Education, Vermalex Herbal as well as St. Margaret University College and NIB Asokwa Branch are also supporting Kumasi to walk for peaceful elections.