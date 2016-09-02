Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 2 September 2016 20:06 CET

Photo of the week: Majority, Minority leaders in 'the debate that never was'

By MyJoyOnline

Although the motion was dismissed before it could be debated, the Majority leader, Alban Bagbin and Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu held their own debate some moments before the session in parliament began.

Myjoyonline.com photojournalist David Andoh captured the unheard debate. What do you think they were saying in these three different pictures?

And then they finally agreed....to disagree.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

