Woman draws three men into paternity fight

A former student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is battling two other men over the paternity of a child he says he is the father.

Isaac Kyei Baffour accuses the mother of the child of pitching him against the two, one of whom is his friend.

He went into a relationship with the woman, identified only as Martha, during his third year of study.

Isaac says though a friend hinted him the lady was pregnant, she herself never told him about it until when he was doing his national service in the Volta Region last year.

He says following a phone conversation, Martha visited him and told him he is the father of her child for which he happily accepted responsibility.

But a year after accepting the responsibility for the two and a half-year-old baby boy, she back-tracked and named two other people as being responsible for the child.

Mr Baffour is particularly worried his own friend is one of the supposed fathers of the boy he has fathered.

Sharing his sentiments on Nhyira FM’s Obra magazine show, he said he is confused over the incident.

He is also worried about the investment he has made in the child which includes life insurances.

Martha will not respond to phone calls for comment on the issue but audio recording available to Obra suggests she is unsure which of the three men got her pregnant.

But in a rather bizarre revelation, she doubts if Mr Baffour is the father of the baby in a recorded phone conversation.

In the recorded conversation between Matha and Mr Baffour, she claims to have had sexual intercourse with Mr Baffour and two other men in the same month in which she conceived.

But a Clinical Psychologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is calling for a DNA test to establish the paternity of the child in the middle of the controversy.â€‹ Dr Daniel Fordjuor also wants a physiological test on the woman.

According to him, this can help establish the true paternity of the baby and also help the mother overcome the embarrassment.

Dr Fordjuor says women are always caught in this dilemma because many of them are unable to tell who the fathers of their children are.

Several cases are reported daily at KATH, he said, as couples fight for the true paternity of their children.