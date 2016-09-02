The workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) say the nationwide suspension of services which commenced Friday is not a strike.

National Secretary of ECG Senior Staff, Patrick Binyemi, says they are protesting the unfair privatization of the nation’s energy distributer by government.

“We want things to be done right [because] we are citizens of Ghana and if things are going wrong posterity will judge. So it is in the interest of Ghanaians for us to resist it,” he said.

Mr Binyemi disclosed this to Francis Abban, host of The Pulse news analysis programme on Joy News channel on MultiTV, Friday.

ECG customers are stranded following the declaration of A three-day boycott of services by the workers of the company.

A visit by Joy News at premises of the company shows locked offices with some of the workers loitering about.

The entrance to the Accra East Regional office has been locked with red fabric hanged on the main gate, a clear demonstration that were protesting the sale.

An invitation by the Acting Power Minister, Seth Terkper, to dialogue with ECG workers to call off their action ended inconclusively.

Commenting on the meeting, Mr Binyemi says they agreed with the Minister that it would be appropriate for all the major stakeholders especially the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) be involved if they are interested in an amicable settlement.

He could not believe why MiDA will be interested in privatizing a national asset which they claim is not in the interest of Ghanaians.

“We are registering our displeasure and the action of MiDA is gross disrespect and lack of trust,” he said.

He apologized to Ghanaians for their action, adding, “What we are doing is to protect the interest of Ghanaians.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]