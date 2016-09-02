Stranded would-be pilgrims accuse Hajj Board of favouritism

Some stranded Muslim pilgrims at the Hajj Village in Accra are accusing the Hajj Board of preferential treatment in the selection of people to Saudi Arabia to emplane on the last flight to Mecca.

They have been waiting for days and hoping to join the millions of pilgrims embarking on this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Chances are that these pilgrims won’t be able to make it to the holy land this year as the scheduled 11 flights have all taken off and some of the pilgrims are alleging that the Board is favouring party and people close to them to be on the last flight.

In what was a novel move by the Ghana Hajj Board, the 2016 Hajj pilgrimage started in Tamale.

Four instead of the three scheduled flights, which was supposed to airlift some 1500 would-be pilgrims, rather airlifted 2000 would-be pilgrims in the three Northern Regions directly to Saudi Arabia from the Tamale International Airport.

The rest who could not fly from Tamale were scheduled to travel from Accra, the Hajj Board said.

Communication Director of the Board, Mohammed Amin Lamptey said they didn’t want the pilgrims from the three Northern Regions to travel down to Accra to begin their journey.

Mr Lamptey earlier told Joy News years of experience has informed the Board’s decision to start airlifting would-be pilgrims from the three Northern Regions.

He said, the refurbishing the Tamale Airport to an international one also made things easier.

The Accra operations were supposed to have ended on Wednesday but so far some pilgrims who said they have paid their monies long ago are stranded and no one is telling them anything.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show this Friday, Mr Lamptey explained that this was due to the contracted airline bringing a smaller flight to airlift pilgrims during the airlifting, adding although some have paid, some there are issues with visas and documentation.

He said this left a backlog of people is to go on the last flight, which they are expecting to fly out on Monday.

Mr Lamptey said so far, some 5000 pilgrims have been airlifted but failed to tell how many pilgrims are left to go.

An initial communication from the Board told Joy News Ghana was flying some 5424 pilgrims to Hajj this year.

Opinions are however divided on the subject of preferential treatment based on partisanship, as some pilgrims say it is a ploy to court public disaffection for the Mahama-led administration.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]