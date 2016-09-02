Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
South Africa | 2 September 2016 17:50 CET

South Africa among four bids for 2023 World Cup

By AFP
South Africa -- who won the Rugby World Cup trophy when they previously hosted the global showpiece in 1995 -- will contest the race with Ireland, Italy and France. By Juan Mabromata (AFP/File)
South Africa -- who won the Rugby World Cup trophy when they previously hosted the global showpiece in 1995 -- will contest the race with Ireland, Italy and France. By Juan Mabromata (AFP/File)

Dublin (AFP) - Despite government opposition, South Africa feature among the four candidates to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Rugby World announced on Friday.

South Africa -- who won the trophy when they previously hosted the global showpiece in 1995 -- will contest the race with Ireland, Italy and France.

France hosted the World Cup in 2007 -- South Africa winning the title for the second time -- whilst Ireland hosted games in the 1991 edition.

The four candidates will be assessed to see if they meet the criteria laid out by World Rugby and any who don't will learn their fate on November 1.

The winner will be named in November 2017.

South Africa

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW THE EXTENT OF A NATION'S DECAY CHECK HER LEADERS
By: PASTOR ADEGOKE EDWAR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img