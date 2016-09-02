MINORITY SWITCHES TO ‘PLAN B’

… After Speaker Dismisses Motion

By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House

([email protected] )

The decision of the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho to shoot down the motion filed before the House by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members to set up a special parliamentary committee to go into President John Mahama's Ford Expedition saga has provoked the minority.

The Chronicle can report on authority that the Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and his team have switched to Plan 'B' to ensure the continuation of the presidential probe, to get to the bottom of the car gift issue.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the paper, Mr Kyei Mensah-Bonsu expressed dissatisfaction over the way Mr Doe Adjaho dismissed the motion, saying they will switch to Plan 'B' to get the truth out of the deal.

He told the paper that the minority caucus is going to meet over the issue, after which they would announce their next line of action. Even though he declined to comment further, The Chronicle can infer that they would be petitioning the Speaker of Parliament to refer the motion to the judiciary, to enable them start the process of impeaching President Mahama.

Yesterday, the minority stated that their move to recall legislators to the House over the President's Ford Expedition saga was not to humiliate anybody, but to ensure truthfulness.

Addressing the media just after the pronouncement by the Speaker, the leader of the minority, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu expressed worry about how there was an agenda for the day’s sitting, meanwhile the business committee that arranges business for the House never met.

“Where did the business for the day come from? Ranking Member on the Business Committee, Osei Kyei Mensah questioned. The Minority NPP filed a motion which was signed by its leader that, parliament should set up a special parliamentary committee to investigate whether the President received a Ford Expedition from the Burkinabe contractor.

It also sought for investigation as to whether the gift infringes the code of conduct of the President, amongst others. Doe Adjaho called the House in accordance with article 112(3) which states that, the Speaker should within seven days from the day the motion was served, recall the House when 15% of MPs signs a motion for a recall.

Motion to be debated on the floor of the House follows some procedures before it could be debated. Giving a directive on the motion, the Speaker said that he was unable to admit the motion and ordered that the Clerk sent it back to the member, in whose name the motion stood.

According to the Speaker, he sought to find out, after receiving the motion, whether the matter was under investigation at the Commission of Human Rights Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), by directing his clerk to conduct a search, which proved that CHRAJ was indeed investigating the matter.

“The search indicated that there are three petitions currently before the Commission…”, the Speaker said. He added that, the matter currently before CHRAJ is no different from the motion brought by the Minority.

Quoting Articles 286 and 287 of the Constitution, which gives CHRAJ the power to investigate matters of corruption and breach of code of conduct, he also made reference to the judgment of the Supreme Court, in the case in which Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr Omane Boamah sued the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey for abusing his office in his purchase of a state bungalow.

However, Speaker Doe Adjaho, in his directive on the motion, said the Commission had exclusive right to investigate matters relating to conflict of interest and other related matters, as pronounced by the Supreme Court.

“This House is bound by the interpretation of the Constitution by the Supreme Court. It is my view that CHRAJ is the institution vested with the exclusive authority to investigate the matter relating to the Ford gift,” he added.

“As speaker, I’m of firm belief that constitutional bodies must respect each other, in order to avoid conflict”. The Speaker invoked Standing Order 79, and said, he “hereby directs the clerk to return the motion to the member in whose name it stands, adding that “since this is the matter that has brought us here, I adjourn the House sine die”, he remarked.

The Minority Leader described as “whimsical and capricious” the decision by the Speaker to throw out the motion they submitted, which sought a Parliamentary probe into the controversial Ford gift scandal.

Even more disappointing, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu averred, was the decision by the Speaker to relegate the powers of an arm of government (Parliament) under an administrative body, which is CHRAJ.

At the press conference, the Minority Leader said through the Speaker’s interpretation of the Constitutional provisions, Parliament has lost an opportunity to invoke its powers of oversight over the executive.