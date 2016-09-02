President John Dramani has said every decision and steps he has taken while occupying the highest office in Ghana was for the improvement of welfare and development of Ghanaians.

According to him, every step he has taken upon assumption of office has been to pursue an agenda to push Ghana to an enviable status.

“Everything I do, I do it with you in my heart and with you the good people of Ghana in mind,” he said in a video to thank fans for helping him attain one million likes on Facebook.

Critics especially the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have accused President Mahama of abysmal performance in the last four years.

They claimed his voracious appetite for foreign loans could affect the future of Ghana saying government has little to show for such borrowings.

But Mahama in the video noted that though there are a lot of things yet to be done, the progress so far by the National Democratic Congress government is “undeniable.”

“I am and forever will be one of you and this is why as your president I fight hard each day to make sure our dear nation moves forward. There is a tremendous lot yet to do but our progress is undeniable especially when it comes to development of social infrastructure which has created some decent number of jobs already…So let us continue on this track.”

You've made me a better leader

While thanking his fans for the one million milestone, President Mahama also said such direct interaction he has with the people of Ghana on social media has helped him to understand them better.

He said it has also helped him to become a better leader.

“The ultimate objective of politics is human interaction for progress and development and Facebook offers us the opportunity to exchange views, ideas and emotions in a direct manner. Because of this exchange you know me better and I feel I know and understand you better too. You've made me a better leader and in a sense a better person. I hope that in turn, I’ve made you proud of our mother Ghana and ready to stand for what is right to bring hope to all.”

Click below to watch video:



–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin