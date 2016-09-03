AU calls for restraint, encourages dialogue following protests in Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, is following the evolving socio-political situation over the last few months in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia with great concern. Protests have taken place in some regions following disputes over the allocation of farmland for development.

The socio-political situation in Ethiopia has led to a number of reported deaths, temporary disruptions of public and private businesses, as well as occasional interruption of telecommunication services. Dr Dlamini Zuma expresses her condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, and also wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls for a high level of restraint as well as for calm to reign. She encourages dialogue among all stakeholders in Ethiopia, in order to find peaceful and lasting solutions to the social, political and economic issues motivating the protests.

The AU Commission Chairperson reiterates the AU’s support for the respect of the rule of law, and peaceful demonstrations which are critical tenets in the upholding principles and culture democracy.