Patronize Made In Ghana Goods -Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene has admonished Ghanaians to patronise products of home grown industries and business concerns.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said this in a speech statement read on his behalf by Barfour Adjei Kesse IV Adumhene at the inauguration of a refurbished Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) service station at Santasi in Kumasi.

The Ashantehene commended GOIL for its good products entreating Ghanaians to patronise home grown industries and business concerns.

The inauguration of the refurbished station forms part of GOIL's massive rebranding and facelift of its service stations across the country, which started in 2012 with the outdoor of a new brand logo and new re-branded image into the oil marketing industry in the country.

The new logo centred around a “G” with wind vanes in various shades of orange rotating in an anti-clockwise fashion, seeks to present a dynamic action oriented company and with “GOIL,” and “Good Energy” written below in grey.

The new GOIL Logo is based on organic and dynamic shapes that represent movement, energy, progress, warmth and growth. Mr John Alexander Ackon, Ashanti Regional Minister, who jointly with the Barfour Kesse IV inaugurated the station, also entreated Ghanaians to embrace successful indigenous companies, by patronising their products.

He said this would ease pressure on the local currency and ultimately help grow the economy. He noted that Ghanaians patronising successful indigenous companies like GOIL products is not only an imperative but a national call that would help ease the pressure on the cedi, and help to grow the economy.

Mr Patrick Kwame Akpe Akorli, GOIL Managing Director attributed the huge accomplishment to the loyalty of customers who have developed a relationship with the foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company.

He said: “Consumers have mostly benefitted from the deregulation of the industry.” He noted that GOIL has raised the standards in terms of delivering high quality products and appealed to Ghanaians to embrace successful national brands like GOIL.

Mr Akorli said GOIL has more than 16,000 shareholders who are benefitting from the fruits of its success. He said GOIL intends to forge ahead to enter the West African market on the strength of huge investments in Bunkering Aviation and Bitumen business.

On the GOIL rebranding, Mr Akorli who is also known as Togbe Adza-Nye IV, Dutorfia of Ziavi in the Volta Region, described the rebranding as a “reflection of our commitment to grow our business by being better positioned in the minds of all our stakeholders including our employees, consumers, regulators, investors and even our competitors”.

He said GOIL has the largest retail network across the country with numerous consumer outlets doted throughout the country, in addition, there are a number of other retail outlets established to market premix fuel and kerosene to rural areas.

He said GOIL's philosophy is to continuously improve and provide varieties in terms of its products and service delivery through product differentiation in the region of fuel oils it is about combining best breeds of additives with the normal fuel oil.

“Our experienced technical team is the brain behind the innovations. They are able to take advantage of global research findings to create products of quality to our customers,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Akorli said GOIL has elevated industrial standard for operating Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in Ghana with introduction of Eraspec industry-proven multi-fuel analysing equipment in the country.

He said the equipment offers measurements of fuel component concentrations and of complex parameters was introduced as part of GOIL's broader pragmatic targets set to dominate the downstream oil industry to ensure that Ghanaian oil marketing companies took control of the industry.

Mr Akorli explained the mobile industrial-proven multi-fuel analyzer depending on the chosen method a single measurement is able to detect more than 40 parameters within a few seconds. He said as the foremost indigenous OMC, GOIL would continue to work in the best interest of Ghanaian and improve the quality of fuel supply in the country.

GNA

