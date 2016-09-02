Mahama Takes Campaign To Central Region On Monday

President John Dramani Mahama will travel to the Central Region on Monday on the latest leg of his campaign tour. He will be in the region for at least five days.

The President, who recently ended a tour of the Northern Region, will return to the Central region where his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently launched its campaign for December's polls.

rior to the tour of his home region, President Mahama was in the Western Region where he interacted with the chiefs and the people.The President is expected to travel to Awutu Senya where he will meet with the Sariki of Kasoa, and some of the local chiefs.

He will also address a rally on the same day before paying a courtesy call on the Ofaakor Chiefs and his elders. President Mahama will also visit the Agona West and Gomoa Central constituencies on the first day of his tour.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) campaign, was backed by some chiefs on his tour of the Northern Region.

He was also enskinned as a sub-chief in Tatale and presented with gifts of a bull, 100 tubers of yam and two doves.

The Kpembewura, Bismark Haruna, also pledged the support of every Gonja living everywhere for the NDC flagbearer against warnings from the National House of Chiefs.

Below is the President's full itinerary for his tour of the Central Region:

CAMPAIGN ITINERARY

Day 1, Monday – 5th September, 2016

AWUTU/SENYA EAST

9am-10am, Meeting with the Sariki of Kasoa and all his Tribal Chiefs

*10am to 11am – Rally at Kasoa (Lorry Station)

*11:15am to 11:45am- Courtesy call on the Ofaakor Chiefs and his elders

AWUTU/SENYA WEST

*12noon to 12:30pm – Meeting with the Awutu Traditional Council

*12:40pm to 1:40pm – Rally at Awutu Bawjiase

AGONA WEST

*2pm to 2:30pm – Lunch Break

*2:30pm to 3:30pm – Rally at Agona Swedru Mandela Market

*3:30pm to 4:10pm – Courtesy call on Nyakrom Traditional Council

*4:25pm to 4:55pm – Whistle stop at Agona Kwaman

GOMOA CENTRAL

*5:10pm to 6:10pm – Courtesy Call on ABEA Nananom @Nana Aggrey's Palace and a Mini rally at the NADA park

*6:30pm to 6:45pm – Whistle stop at Gomoa Asebu

……………………………………….

End of Day One.

Day 2, Tuesday – 6th September, 2016

CAPE COAST NORTH

*9am to 10am – Rally at Abura

*10:05am to 10:45am – Rally at Duakor /Abakam /Ahiaboboe (one location)

*10:50am to 11:50am – Engagements with leadership and members of GRASAG, UTAG, USAG, SENIOR DEMOCRATS (all at UCC)

KOMENDA /EDINA /EGUAFO /ABIREM

*12:10pm to 12:50pm – Meeting with the Muslim Community at Kissi Lorry Park

*1pm to 2pm -Rally at Elmina (Nana Kobena Gyan Square)

*2:15pm to 3pm – Lunch break

CAPE COAST SOUTH

*3:15pm to 3:45pm – Rally at Brofoyedur

*4pm to 5pm – Meeting of Aboezins and Fishmongers at Legion Hall

*5:05pm to 6pm – Courtesy call on the Sariki Zongo @Kotokuraba (Metro Assembly Forecourt)

……………………………………..

End of Day Two

Day 3, Wednesday – 7th September, 2016

EKUMFI

*10am to 11am – Rally at Ekumfi Esuehyia

MFANTSEMAN

*11:15am to 12noon – Courtesy call on the Chiefs and Elders of Mankessim

*12noon to 1pm – Rally at Mankessim

*1:20pm to 2pm – Courtesy call on the Chiefs and elders of Anomabo

*2:05pm to 3:05pm – Mini Rally @the Anomabo Post Office

*3:05pm to 3:35pm – Lunch Break

*3:45pm to 4:15pm – Courtesy Call on the Nkusukum Traditional Council

*4:20pm to 4:50pm – Mini Rally at Yamoransa

CAPE COAST SOUTH

*5pm to 5:45pm -Engagements with Market women /Hairdressers /Barbers/Supifo & Asafomba

*5:55pm to 6:55pm – Meeting with Students and Staffs of the OLA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION

………………………………………….

End of Day 3

Day 4, Thursday – 8th September, 2016

GOMOA EAST

*10am to 12:45pmam – Rally at Gomoa Nyanyano and also the Constituency Campaign Launch

EFFUTU

*1:05pm to 2:05pm – Meeting the two feuding Paramount Chiefs separately.

*2:15pm to 3:15pm – Rally at Adansi (in Winneba)

*3:25pm to 3:55pm – Lunch Break

GOMOA WEST

*4:15pm to 5:15pm – Courtesy call on the Two Paramount Chiefs and their Elders before a Rally at Gomoa Ankamu (Apam Junction)

KEEA

*5:35pm to 6:15pm – Courtesy call on Eguafo Traditional Council

……………………………………….

End of Day 4

Day 5, Friday – 9th September, 2016

AJUMAKO /ENYAN /ESIAM

*10am to 10:45am – Courtesy call on all the Five Paramount Chiefs and their Elders at Ajumako.

*11:25am to 12:25pm – Rally also at Ajumako

ASIKUMA/ODOBEN /BRAKWA

*12:40pm to 1:10pm – Courtesy call on the Breman Traditional Council @Breman Asikuma

*1:15pm to 1:55pm – Rally @the Breman Asikuma Lorry Park

*2pm to 2:30pm – Lunch Break

*2:50pm to 3:05pm – Whistle stop @ Brakwa

*3:25pm to 4:25pm – Mini Rally at Odoben

AGONA EAST

*4:45pm to 5:45pm – Courtesy call on Nsaba Traditional Council. Mini Rally follows immediately at the forecourt of the palace

*5:55pm to 6:25pm – whistle stop at Agona Duakwa

*6:45pm to 7:45pm – Rally at Agona Mankrong

*7:45pm – Departure to Accra

……………………………………….

END OF THE FIRST PHASE OF THE CENTRAL REGIONAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TOUR

– citifmonline