$1.5b Tema port expansion project begins next month

The Tema Port expansion project has been earmarked to commence on October 1, 2016.

Richard Anamoo, Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said the Meridian Port Services (MPS), has secured the required financing to execute the project.

The $1.5 billion project when completed in 2019 enable the port accommodate larger container vessels, increase container handling capacity and boost general productivity at the port.

Mr. Anamoo explained that they have undertaken thorough feasibility studies as well as consulted all stakeholders involved for the project to take off smoothly but said they have to relocate the Ave Maria Resort.

He added that they are yet to agree on a compensation amount for the relocation but assured that talks are far advance to that effect.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mohamed Samara said under the project, a total of 120 hectares of land would be reclaimed from the sea.

Mr Samara added that a 3.85 kilometre breakwater which would be 19 meters and 250 meters deep and wide respectively, within a dredged port access channel would be also constructed.

He said his outfit has awarded the construction contract to the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) while AECOM Professional Services (Ghana) Limited would oversee the construction.

The MPS CEO indicated that an agreement has been signed between his company and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for 667 million dollars while MPS shareholders would provide the rest of the funding as fresh equity amounting to 333 million dollars.

Fiifi Kwetey, Minister of Transport, also commended the GPHA and MPS for the initiative expansion project.

Port expansion gains

The $1.5 billion project, which will take close to four years to complete, will involve the building of four deep water berths and an access channel to accommodate larger vessels with high capacity equipment.

This will create the largest cargo port in West Africa, and one of the best in Africa, with a capacity of 3.5 million 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) per annum.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has said about 5,000 jobs will be created as a result of the project.

The expansion work, the first of its magnitude since the port's construction in 1962, will also come with a railway terminal for the movement of containers by rail to and from the port.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana