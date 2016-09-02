ECG customers ‘cry’ over strike action on businesses

Some customers of the Electricity Company Ghana in Accra have expressed frustrations over the effect of the ECG strike on business activities.

According to them, the two day strike which commenced today has brought activities at the offices to a halt.

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) directed workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana not to attend to official duties today and Monday until government backs down on its concession plan.

According to PUWU, the action is in protest of what it describes as a disrespectful attitude showed them by the Millennium Development Authority (MIDA).

But speaking to Citi Business News, some customers who visited ECG offices in Accra lamented that the strike will have an adverse effect on economic activities if it is not resolved immediately.

“I came here almost an hour now and I was told they are on strike and it is up to Monday. It will really worry my work because I can't get power,” a customer said.

A vendor who operates a prepaid ECG credit business also told Citi Business News the strike action has affected him, resulting in a closure of his business.

“I am here to buy GHS 10,000 worth of credit but they tell me I can't buy it because they are on strike and so won't serve me,” he lamented.

He pointed out that the situation is having an adverse effect on economic activities, hence must be addressed.

PUWU order strike action

PUWU made the order for the strike action after a meeting on Thursday, and issued a circular to all its members to that effect.

“All staff across ECG operational areas are to report to work but no official duties will be carried out today 2nd September, 2016 and Monday 5th September 2016,” the circular added.

It however, directed ECG staff to attend to “critical areas like hospital theaters as well as security installations…should a fault occur.”

“All staff are to wear red attire to work on Monday. All the above actions are in protest of MIDA's gross disrespect, lack of transparency and lack of trust. All members are to take note and comply,” the circular added.

3 hours demo

PUWU, last week embarked on a three-day nationwide demonstration to protest the privatization of ECG and demand the review of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact which they claimed has the roadmap for massive lay-offs.

The exercise had all offices of ECG across the country, closed for up to three hours. 'ECG privatization' won't lead to lay-offs But MIDA downplayed assertions that the MCC compact will impact negatively on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and result in lay-offs.

“The reality is that, the concession arrangement will create more jobs in the power sector,” a statement from MiDA noted.

–

By:Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana