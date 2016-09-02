The founder and flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has cautioned religious leaders to desist from prophesying the outcome of the general elections on December 7, in order to avoid needless tension.

This request comes at a time when the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has expressed fears about the relationship between politicians and religious leaders.

Earlier this week, the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana made some claims about some politicians attempting to bribe him.

But speaking to Citi News, Hassan Ayariga said churches and mosques should be neutral grounds where Ghanaians seek peace and not a place for dissemination of political views and ideas.

“Religious leaders know their pulpit is not meant for campaign messages and it's also not meant for political campaigns. In churches and mosques, we have all kinds of people from all walks of life who are supporting one political party or the other, if we politicize those platforms then we have politicized everything in the country”.

According to the flagbearer, religious leaders are now handing over their pulpits to politicians who are dragging the holy institution into disarray.

“Today you will hear one pastor say that President Mahama will be the next president of Ghana. Then one day, another pastor will come out to say that God has revealed to him that Nana Akufo-Addo will be president. What kind of joke is this? This has the tendency of causing mayhem and havoc in case you give a wrong prophecy. If you say, John will win, and it turns out that I win; then John's people will have a problem. What if you say Nana will win and John wins, then what next”.

The 2016 flagbearer urged religious leaders to desist from such behaviors to ensure a peaceful election.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana