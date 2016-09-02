Krobo Youth Congratulate Rev Prof Cephas Narh Omenyo As The New Moderator-Elect Of The Presbyterian Church Of Ghana

Friday September 2, 2016.

The youth of Krobo say they congratulate Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo–A proud Krobo who was born and brought up in Somanya –for his election as the new Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The election took place at the just ended 16th General Assembly of the Church at Abetifi in the Eastern Region where he received an overwhelming endorsement by the delegates__ganering 96.76 percent of the total vote cast. This came after his two other contestants, the Rev J.O.Y Mante, and the Rev Hubert Oppong, had withdrawn their nominations.

A portion of the congratulatory statement issued on Friday by Kloma Hengme, the Krobo advocacy and Heritage association, and signed by its Chairman; Isaac Tamatey Otu, said " We the youth of the Krobo area are proud of you and your numerous achievements. Your succesful election as the new Moderator of the Presby Church has brought so much honour and glory to all sons and daughters of Krobo''.

''You will continue to be our role model, our source of hope and inspiration. May God continue to be your source of strength and direction as you occupy your new office as the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana", the statement added.

A BRIEF PROFILE OF REV PROF CEPHAS NARH OMENYO

Rev. Prof. Cephas Narh Omenyo is the Provost of the College of Education, University of Ghana.

He is a Professor in the Department for the Study of Religion with extensive experience in teaching, research and administration.

He was born in 1959 and

hails from Somanya in the Yilo-Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He was commissioned into the Ministry of the

Presbyterian Church of Ghana in 1985 and in two years later in 1987, he was ordained in Tamale.

The new Moderator obtained his first degree in Sociology and Religion from the University of Ghana, and Master of Philosophy from the same University, and PhD from Utrecht University in Holland.

His research interest area is in Intra-Christian Conversion, Ecclesiological Developments in African

Christianity, and Pentecostal Theological Education.