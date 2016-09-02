NPP targets 6 parliamentary seats in Upper West

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to take hold of six seats in the Upper West Region on December 7.

The party currently does not have even a single legislator from the region in Parliament.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) occupies ten seats out of 11 while one is being held by an independent candidate.

Speaking to Citi News, ahead of NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign tour of the region today [Friday], the party’s Upper West Regional Secretary, Hafiz Bin-Salih said they have put in place adequate measures to ensure their goal is achieved.

“We are hopeful that this time around we are going to take a minimum of six of the seats,” he added.

On the campaign tour, Bin-Salih said Nana Addo will be interacting with chiefs, opinion leaders and supporters of the party in a bid to drum home an agenda to win the six seats.

He said Nana Addo will be in Lumbussie, Nandom, Nadowli and Wa constituencies.

Nana Addo has so far been to the Western, Northern and Upper East regions.

Polling station with largest win margins to be rewarded

The party in region in March 2016 announced an award package for polling stations that will record large winning margins for the party in the upcoming general elections.

The intended prizes include a 42-inch flat screen television and a motor bike each a day after the results are declared.

Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahaman, a.k.a Chairman Short, said the move forms part of plans to ensure victory for their presidential candidate.

