Franklin Cudjoe To Set Up Foundation For Girls In STEM To Honour Late Mother

My mother was a strong woman, like many others, who believed in creating an environment to nurture the dreams of her children. Although she did not have the chance to have formal education beyond the basic level, she strived that her children would not be denied that opportunity.

Beyond that, she believed in the power of a resilient spirit, a spirit that braves the odds, while keeping true to yourself. In her own words, she advised me: “Let no one live for another except to honour the good and emulate the brave”.

In light of the joy she brought to my world as a mother, a woman, and a teacher of some of life’s great lessons that have brought me from very humble beginnings to where I am now, I believe the best tribute I can pay in her honour is to find others who will live by the same values she set herself out to.

TheVictoria Tettey Trust is a foundation that will seek to identify young ladies between the ages of 15 and 20 with a great potential not to just be good and emulate the brave, but who also have set out to achieve dreams beyond their circumstances, and have a potential to blaze a trail in life that can inspire their peers.

Selected trustees will be identified for their talent in leadership, and in areas of science, technology and mathematics, where they would be supported to ignite their careers through educational and scholarship programs in institutions of higher learning. Trustees will also be STEM ambassadors who will volunteer to inspire their peers and younger ones to achieve better heights not only academically but in areas such as innovations and entrepreneurship.

At the very least, this is the best I can do to celebrate a woman who nurtured the burning desire to live with honour.

Details of the mechanics of this trust will be shared after the final funeral rites which will be announced later.

My dear mother passed away on Tuesday, August 30 2016.

Thanks you.