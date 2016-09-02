The Minority leader in Parliament says the Speaker’s dismissal of a motion calling for the President to be investigated, is a dangerous attitude that must be checked.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, therefore, wants a law passed to regulate the Speaker’s use of his discretionary powers which he deems to have been arbitrarily used at Thursday’s sitting.

The motion in contention was one demanding the setting up a Special Committee to investigate Mahama after he accepted a Ford Expedition gift from a Burkinabe businessman in 2012.

The Minority had forced a recall of parliament and were braced for a charged debate on the matter.

But in an unusual move, a fairly full House watched the Speaker dismiss the motion explaining that another state instutition, CHRAJ, is already investigating the matter.

Shell-shocked by the action, the Minority has condemned the Speaker’s conduct as whimsical while the Majority has expressed satisfaction in the ruling as a move grounded in law.

“Only heavens can explain this”, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu expressed dismay on the Super Morning Show Friday, adding this was a “dangerous attitude from the Speaker”.

The Suame MP said the Speaker of Parliament is enjoined by Article 296 to be fair in the use of his discretionary power.

Article 296 states that “Where in this Constitution or in any other law discretionary power is vested in any person or authority –

that discretionary power shall be deemed to imply a duty to be fair and candid; the exercise of the discretionary power shall not be arbitrary, capricious or biased wither by resentment, prejudice or personal dislike and shall be in accordance with due process of law; and where the person or authority is not a judge or other judicial officer, there shall be published by constitutional instrument or statutory instrument, regulations that are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution or that other law to govern the exercise of the discretionary power”

Clinging to this Article, the Minority leader proclaimed that it is time for a Constitutional Instrument to be passed to rein in the tendency of the Speaker to favour his party in controversial matters.

“Ever since this parliament [others] have argued extensively that we need a Constitutional Instrument to regulate the conduct of the Speaker”.



Rt. Hon Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho

He suggested that Speakers as nominated by the ruling government are most likely to pander to his party’s dictates.

“If you have put as we have [persons] who are enschooled in their partisan contraption, it becomes very difficult for that prison to be equitable and very objective in his rulings”.

Picking up on what he believes is a faulty judgment, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said Parliament cannot sit without an order paper [which states the agenda] and the paper is prepared by the Business Committee.

“Yesterday there was no Business Committee meeting. How did the speaker who is not technically a member of parliament cause an order paper to be prepared?”, he pointed out a “weird” decision by the Speaker.

According to him, assuming the Speaker was right in his judgment, “common sense” required that he communicates with the Minority leader.

“He would have said that I cannot admit the motion and so Parliament cannot sit.”

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu explained that a motion becomes a property of the House after it is seconded. Comments can now be made on it.

“You say you are not allowing the motion to be admitted, you will not grant space for anybody to debate it, yet you go on to run commentary on it. What is this?” he said.

