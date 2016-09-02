Exhibitors Seeks Partnership At Building And Construction Fair

The maiden Building and Construction Fair got underway at the Achimota Retail Center with 20 exhibitors showcasing various products and services are seeking partnerships with government to providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Mr. Victor Kwame Kafui Ativie, Events Manager, S-Prima Events has said the cost of doing business in Ghana has been very expensive following the government directives in 2014, erratic power supply, cedi depreciation, and the increasing cost of labour among others.

He appeals to government to create an enabling environment for building and construction companies by reducing the burden of taxation which is gradually crippling growth in the sector.

According to him, government must intensify its focus in developing the building and construction industry in order to solve the perennial housing deficit in Ghana.

Mr. Ativie said the measure of a country’s economic development is largely determined by its structural transformation and provision of affordable housing.

Speaking at the 4day event under the theme “Ghana from Hut to skyscrapers”, Mr. Ativie noted that developing countries around the globe make infrastructure a priority in their quest to attain the status of a fully developed country.

According to him, it is essential for managers of developing countries to provide the leverage for both the local and foreign players to adequately match up with international standards.

He observed that the nation has seen the constructions of many roads and beautiful designs of state of the art buildings around the country but there is still more to be done to bridge the infrastructural gap.

Mr. Ativie mentioned that the Africa Development Bank in its Africa Infrastructure Development Index indicated that Ghana is not among the top ten most developed nations in Africa in terms of infrastructure.

Mr. Ativie said the Construction Fair seeks to provide the exposure for both individuals and companies in the building and construction sector to showcase their products and services to world at large.

Mr. George Sarpong, Center Manager at Achimota Mall said that the Fair in conjunction with Broll Ghana and Achimota Mall features many industry players in the building and construction industry who would have demonstrated high professional standards over the years.

They include construction companies, electronic companies, and suppliers of roofing materials, floor tiles, furniture, interior decorators and surveyors.

According to him, the main aim of this event is to create the platform for exhibitors to network, market and publicize their products to consumers.





