British High Commission Sends Eight Future Leaders of Sierra Leone to Study in the UK

The British High Commissioner, Guy Warrington, had the pleasure of hosting a farewell reception at his official Residence for this year’s cohort of Chevening scholars from Sierra Leone. This remarkable group will soon be leaving for the UK to start one-year Masters degrees at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

Organised and funded by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office with support from partner organisations, Chevening offers the opportunity for exceptional candidates to study in the UK on sponsored Masters programmes. The selection process is highly competitive and recipients of these awards are personally selected by the British High Commission. Successful scholars go on to become part of a highly regarded and influential global network of over 44,000 Chevening alumni. Chevening Scholarships are awarded to those with the potential to be future leaders, influencers and decision-makers in their country. The programme offers a unique opportunity to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build a lasting relationship with the UK.

Over the past 30 years Sierra Leone has had 82 successful alumni and this year a further eight scholars will embark on the programme – testament to the enduring importance of the UK-Sierra Leone relationship. Chevening Scholars past and present, have proven leadership qualities and a strong academic background, many have returned to Sierra Leone to hold prominent positions in government, the private sector and academia. Attending the reception were some of Sierra Leone’s leading Chevening alumni. Among them was Mr Sulaiman Bah, Director of Public Prosecutions who studied International Criminal Law at the University of Surrey from 2001-2002. He was joined by Miatta French, Commissioner at the National Electoral Commission (NEC) who studied at the University of Birmingham from 2009-2010. Both returned to the UK in 2009 as Chevening Fellows.

Reflecting on the event, Mr Guy Warrington said:

‘‘Every year the Chevening Programme selects the very best candidates to study in the UK. So I’m delighted to send bid farewell to the eight successful Chevening scholars, all of whom have demonstrated their potential and readiness to be future leaders and influencers in their respective fields. The selection process was intense, but now the real hard work begins. I’m confident they will make full use of this opportunity to develop at the UK’s top universities and bring back new ideas and ways of thinking that will help build a brighter future for Sierra Leone’’.

Applications for this prestigious global scholarship programme are now open for the 2017-18 academic year. For more details please visit www.chevening.org/sierra-leone. Are you a Chevening Alumni? We would love to reconnect with you and welcome you to the Sierra Leone Chevening Alumni Association. Contact [email protected] to find out more.