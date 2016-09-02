Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 2 September 2016 12:06 CET

Transport Ministry to make final ruling on THC

By CitiFMonline

The Ministry of Transport will by the close of today [Friday] make public its ruling on introduction of

Terminal Handling Charges (THC) fees at the ports by some shipping lines.

The Transport Ministry had earlier directed the suspension of the Terminal Handling Charges at the ports after a number of shipping lines introduced it  some weeks back.

Despite the directive some shipping companies including, MSC Shipping Line are reported to be still defying the order.

Various business associations have complained about the continuous imposition of the THC on their operations.

The AGI's President, James Asare Adjei recently indicated that the development is having a toll on the businesses of AGI members as well as other businesses.

According to him, affected companies are compelled to pay as much as 78 million dollars annually. Transport Minister Fiifi Kweetey, last Friday (August 26, 2016) indicated that the Ministry will  reconvene a meeting with the shipping companies and other stakeholders after studying a report submitted by the Ghana Maritime Authority on the matter.

Speaking to Citi Business News the chief Director of the Ministry of Transport Twumasi Ankrah – Selby said the he hopes the Minister's pronouncement and direction would lay to rest the tensions surrounding the terminal handling charges.

‘Like you are well aware we had a meeting with all our stakeholders including the shipping lines and the minister asked the Ghana maritime authority to come out with the report to enable him work on the matter.

We received the report last week Friday and we have looked at it. So definitely soon the minister will be coming out with the position on that. I'm sure that whatever be the case, it'll depend. Whether there will be a need to call them before he comes out or he can also come out with it without necessarily meeting them’.


By:  Norvan Acquah – Hayford/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana



